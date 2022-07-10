China's June factory inflation cools, bucking global trends

BEIJING • China's factory-gate inflation cooled in June to the lowest in 15 months as the country continues to buck the global trend of rising prices.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday, after May's 6.4 per cent rise.

The slower rise in the PPI was driven by the resumption of additional industrial production, stable supply chains in key sectors and government policies to stabilise commodity prices, NBS official Dong Lijuan said in a separate statement.

Inflation in the ferrous metal mining and processing industry decreased the most, while producer prices for the oil and gas extraction industry rose the most, according to NBS.

The falling factory-gate inflation reflects easing cost pressure on the middle and downstream manufacturers, Mr Zhou Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank, said in a note.

China's producer inflation has cooled for six consecutive months. That contrasts sharply with soaring global inflation that has prompted major central banks in the rest of the world to raise interest rates.

The consumer inflation rate in the world's second-largest economy increased by the highest in nearly two years though it remained within the country's target of an around 3 per cent rise.

The pickup in consumer inflation follows a surge in fuel prices and suggests policymakers will need to keep a close watch on any persistent cost pressures amid the global surge in prices.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.5 per cent from a year earlier, widening from a 2.1 per cent gain in May and the highest in 23 months. The CPI stayed flat month-on-month, after the 0.2 per cent drop in May.

Vehicle fuel prices soared 32.8 per cent in June, the NBS said.

"China will continue to face the dual pressure of structural inflation and imported inflation. The slow recovery of domestic demand will also raise up the headline consumer inflation," said Minsheng Bank's senior analyst Ying Xiwen.

China's economy has showed some signs of recovery in recent months after a sharp coronavirus-induced slump because of extensive lockdowns in cities including the commercial hub Shanghai.

However, headwinds to growth persist, including worries over any recurring waves of Covid-19 infections.

REUTERS