China's international flight suspensions leave travellers stranded

BEIJING/SYDNEY (REUTERS) - When Mr Dwight Law's father died in November, the Shanghai-based US expat flew back to Kansas, leaving his wife and dog behind in China while he attended to matters relating to his father's death.

Mr Law, who runs an architecture and design firm, has lived in Shanghai for 20 years and had expected to return last week.

But with dozens of flights between China and the United States suspended by Chinese authorities because of passengers testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, finding a flight back even in February is proving near-impossible and posing a threat to Mr Law's company.

"Now with no flights scheduled, I am currently locked out of China, away from my wife and family and not able to attend to business," Mr Law said.

"I have 50 employees in China. Without my presence, the business will suffer and so will the livelihoods of each employee."

Even before the latest flight cancellations, international capacity to and from china was running at just 2 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels as the country sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy of stamping out all cases while other parts of world open up.

The zero-Covid mentality is likely to stay for most of 2022, Bank of America Securities analysts said in a note on Tuesday (Jan 18), in bad news for the 845,000 foreign passport holders in China, a number already reduced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

China's aviation regulator in January alone cancelled 143 return flights as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the globe, according to a report from Chinese aviation data provider flight master last Friday.

That was the most in a month since it introduced a policy of suspending flights when positive cases were found in June 2020.

The flight suspensions, which also include some services to Europe and other parts of Asia, are one of the biggest challenges faced by companies doing business in China, said a spokesman for the Europe Chamber of Commerce in China.

"The recent cancellations send a clear message that China will not deviate from its current strategy," the spokesman said, referring to the zero-Covid policy.

China now requires passengers to have started costly Covid-19 tests seven days before boarding in the departure city of their direct flight into China. That creates a headache for travellers like Mr Law who are not based in US cities with direct flights.

Tough travel policies in transit hubs for US-China travellers like Taiwan, Korea and Japan also effectively rule out less costly indirect flights.

A Google Flights search by Reuters shows no flights from San Francisco to Shanghai are available for booking until late March at any price.