China's incense makers toil ahead of Chinese New Year

A worker placing incense sticks on wooden platforms to dry at the Fujian Xingquan Incense Factory in the city of Quanzhou in China's south-eastern Fujian province. Dozens of workers toil through the night coating thin lengths of bamboo in herbs, spices and richly coloured powder to create incense sticks that are spread out under the rising sun to dry. It is an important time of year for the villagers of Yongchun county, a mountainous area of Fujian province that supplies much of the world's incense. Now, the clock is ticking, with the approach of the Chinese New Year holiday later this month, when countless Chinese will pray and burn incense at temples and in traditional ceremonies.