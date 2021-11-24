China's home-grown virus pill could offer a pivot from Covid-19-zero

SUZHOU (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Where will newly developed Covid-19 pills be needed the most? Rather than pandemic hot spots, it will be a place where the virus has yet to gain a sustained foothold: China.

That is the take of Dr Tong Youzhi, chief executive officer at Kintor Pharmaceutical, a Chinese company working on just such a product.

After successfully containing the virus with mass testing, surveillance and rigid border curbs, China is now uniquely vulnerable to the novel pathogen and needs access to effective treatments if outbreaks worsen.

"China is a virgin land for the virus, with so few people exposed," Dr Tong said in an interview with Bloomberg News. "The urgency for effective Covid-19 drugs is no less in China than elsewhere if we want to regain our pre-pandemic life."

There is concern about Covid-19's potential to wreck China's patchy healthcare system once the country's borders are open, Dr Tong said.

The population has scant natural protection from prior infections, and its vaccines were less effective at preventing transmission of the virus in clinical trials.

Kintor's experimental drug proxalutamide - now being studied in late stage trials in the United States and Brazil - can be taken orally and is easily made in large quantities, valuable attributes in a pandemic.

Kintor, based in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu province, began studying the compound years ago for treating prostate cancer. It inhibits a male hormone known as androgen, which some researchers believe could be tied to the risk of developing severe Covid-19.

An initial study in Brazil found that it reduced hospitalisations in those with mild Covid-19 and deaths among the very sick, a result some experts said was too good to be true.

Larger and more rigorous trials are under way in the US, China and elsewhere to verify the findings, and positive results would pave the way for approval, Dr Tong said.

Kintor's shares have risen more than sixfold in the past 12 months, closing at HK$59 a share on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Most of China's Covid-19 drug development efforts have focused on antibody therapies that neutralise the virus. Emergency approval for the treatments in China is expected to come as soon as December, local media reported.

The high-priority home-grown treatment could be a crucial factor in China's deliberations on when to pivot its strategy towards treating Covid-19 as endemic.

In an interview with domestic media in late September, Dr George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said drugs are now the priority to mitigate the disease's impact.

Combined with vaccinations, being able to treat an infection will help the country transition to co-existing with the virus, he said.

Despite having more than 75 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, China remains closed to the rest of the world and determined to stamp out any domestic flare-ups.

Its vaccination campaign relies heavily on home-grown inactivated inoculations that have been less effective at blocking infections than the highly potent mRNA shots widely used in the West.

That raises questions about whether vaccination alone will be sufficient and is seen by analysts as a key reason for Beijing's reluctance to shift away from the so-called Covid-19-zero strategy.

Hospital crisis

Uneven distribution of medical resources among the country's 1.4 billion people also underscores the importance of access to effective drugs. While megacities like Beijing and Shanghai boast some of the world's top doctors and most well-equipped medical facilities, the clinics and healthcare networks in less developed parts of China are rudimentary and could be overwhelmed.

A recent flare-up in the north-western provinces that spread into a full-blown nationwide outbreak exposed risks for the country's remote regions. Doctors and nurses were infected on the job, while many patients had to be transferred to larger facilities.

Effective and widely available treatments could allay the fear of developing severe disease or dying, according to Kintor's Dr Tong.

"The challenge is tremendous," he said. "Given the high population density, the lack of infections and the lower per capita access, such a drug is all the more important for us to get back to normal."

China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov 23, compared with 19 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with five a day earlier.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 18 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As at Nov 23, mainland China had 98,546 confirmed cases.