China's heat-ravaged south-west now on flood alert amid torrential rain

BEIJING • A south-western part of China that has suffered scorching temperatures this month is now on alert for flooding amid days of torrential rain.

The authorities have forecast intense rains in the region for the next 10 days, with the China Meteorological Administration on Sunday issuing an orange alert for mountain torrents in Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces.

Downpours in the sprawling manufacturing hub of Chongqing and nearby areas of Sichuan province follow severe power shortages in the same localities caused by heavy use of air-conditioning and falling reservoir levels.

The rain began on Sunday and is forecast to extend until today. The government initiated an emergency flood-prevention response in Sichuan and Chongqing at 6pm local time on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the government declared a national drought emergency.

Many parts of southern China have seen temperatures exceed 40 deg C over the past few weeks, in what is widely considered the hottest period since 1961 when the government began compiling information.

Chongqing suffered almost three weeks without rain, and has been rationing electricity and crimping output from factories of major global companies.

Extreme heat along the Yangtze River Basin has also threatened crops around many cities and localities. Pictures of scorched, mud-baked lakes and dried-up rivers have appeared on social media. Chongqing and Sichuan have also battled forest fires.

Separately, Sichuan downgraded emergency energy supply measures yesterday, restoring power to some factories after weeks of rolling blackouts due to the heatwave-induced shortage.

"Reservoir water levels are gradually increasing and the power supply capacity has improved," the Sichuan government announced yesterday after rainfall eased temperatures, adding that the power supply crisis had been "alleviated to a certain extent".

The provincial emergency energy supply response was downgraded from the highest level starting from yesterday, the notice said, allowing power to be gradually restored to factories.

Auto manufacturers Toyota in Sichuan and Honda in Chongqing said they resumed operations yesterday. Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn also restarted work at its Sichuan plant, Nikkei reported.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that the "general industrial and commercial power consumption in Sichuan province has been fully restored", adding that energy-intensive industries would resume production once hydropower reservoir levels rose further.

