China's graft watchdog produces documentary on corrupt top officials

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - A documentary series produced by China's top graft watchdog and state broadcaster CCTV has revealed details of the cases of several former high-level officials ensnared for corruption, including a former vice-minister of public security who is accused of cultivating a "political clique".

Sun Lijun, the former vice-minister who has been indicted with charges including accepting bribes and illegally holding firearms, is featured in the five-episode series with on-camera confessions.