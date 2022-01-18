China's graft watchdog produces documentary on corrupt top officials

Fu Zhenghua, who has previously served as the justice minister, was put under investigation for corruption late last year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Huang Yuxin, Sun Haijiao and Cai Xuejiao
Updated
Published
36 min ago
BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - A documentary series produced by China's top graft watchdog and state broadcaster CCTV has revealed details of the cases of several former high-level officials ensnared for corruption, including a former vice-minister of public security who is accused of cultivating a "political clique".

Sun Lijun, the former vice-minister who has been indicted with charges including accepting bribes and illegally holding firearms, is featured in the five-episode series with on-camera confessions.

