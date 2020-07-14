China's fresh meat lovers lament end of live poultry markets

JIANGXI (China) • Ms Chen Yu used to walk a short distance to a nearby market to get fresh poultry.

Now, to make a pot of chicken soup or cook a whole duck for family gatherings, she has to take two buses downtown to buy the meat.

"Live poultry cannot be sold in my neighbourhood market now," said Ms Chen, a housewife in her 50s who lives in Jingdezhen city in China's Jiangxi province.

In the bigger market about 40 minutes away from where she lives, there is a special containment room for live birds.

"You can see them, point at one of them, then the owner will have it slaughtered. Picking the duck yourself is not what matters. The key is you see them live," she said.

China is phasing out all live poultry markets to cut public health risks, and stepping up supervision of farmers' markets amid the Covid-19 outbreaks, Mr Chen Xu, an official with the State Administration for Market Regulation, said this month.

Live animal sales are still taking place in markets with containment rooms in some cities, but they will also eventually stop operating.

The coronavirus pandemic has put China's farmers' markets under global scrutiny, as the virus was first detected at a wet market in Wuhan where exotic animals were suspected of being sold.

In some provinces, fresh seafood and equipment like chopping boards are being tested.

Scientists are still probing the origins of the virus.

China has been temporarily closing live poultry markets because of bird flu outbreaks for years. In 2017, officials in some affected areas ordered the markets to shut, and culled more than one million infected or susceptible fowl.

Consumers were advised to buy chilled or frozen chicken instead of freshly prepared meat from markets, and to thoroughly cook it.

In 2006, China's State Council announced it would gradually ban the trading and killing of live poultry in markets of big cities, encouraging the use of professional slaughterhouses instead.

In Ms Chen's city, the changes slowly started taking place in the second half of last year, and now her neighbourhood market has stopped selling live poultry.

A fresh Covid-19 wave in Beijing after the Chinese capital had largely controlled the outbreak has again triggered concerns about biosecurity.

Yesterday, the Chinese health authority said the country had eight new Covid-19 cases as of the end of Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The commission also reported six new asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms - compared with five a day earlier. China does not consider such patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for the Chinese mainland now stands at 83,602, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Beijing shuttered its largest fruit and vegetable supply centre last month and locked down nearby housing districts as dozens of people associated with the wholesale market tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite risks related to live animal slaughter, many meat consumers do not seem to worry about live birds.

Generally, customers do not feel assured when they buy poultry from the shelves of a shop, said Ms Wang Xiaoying, a poultry dealer in Jingdezhen. "They say it's not fresh."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS