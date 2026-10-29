China’s former vice-premier Liu Yandong dies, aged 81

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Liu Yandong had served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 17th and 18th Central Committees of the Communist Party of China.

BEIJING – Former Chinese vice-premier and state councillor Liu Yandong passed away due to illness, aged 81, in Beijing on Oct 28.

Liu had served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 17th and 18th Central Committees of the Communist Party of China, and vice-chairwoman of the 10th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body.

An official statement described Liu as “an excellent Party member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, and an outstanding leader in the CPC’s united front work and in China’s education, science and technology, healthcare, and work related to women and children”.

Born in November 1945 in Nantong, Jiangsu province, Liu joined the CPC in July 1964. She studied engineering chemistry at Tsinghua University and later earned a doctorate in law from Jilin University.

Liu became a state councillor in 2008 and served as vice-premier of the State Council from 2013 to 2018.

She also served as vice-chairwoman of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2008 Olympic Games. THE CHINA DAILY /ASIA NEWS NETWORK