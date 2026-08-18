South Korean president to host China’s top diplomat: Seoul

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China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (pictured) is set to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul this week.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Seoul this week, Lee’s office said on Aug 18, as Washington extends overtures to Pyongyang, Beijing’s key ally.

Wang’s visit is taking place after US President Donald Trump claimed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent overtures, praising his relationship with Kim.

China, Washington’s chief geopolitical rival, is a key diplomatic and economic backer of North Korea, while also remaining the South’s largest trading partner.

“President Lee will discuss the future direction of South Korea-China relations and the regional situation and convey his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Seoul’s presidential Blue House said in a statement, adding the meeting will take place on Aug 20.

Wang will also hold talks and have lunch with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, the statement said.

Wang and Wi will discuss South Korea-China ties and regional and global issues, including “the situation on the Korean Peninsula”, it added.

Asked by reporters about the visit, China’s foreign ministry declined to confirm any plans.

Trump abruptly announced on Aug 16 that he had ordered the Pentagon to scale back “inappropriate and hostile” military drills with South Korea, alarming US allies in the region.

The meeting between Lee and Wang comes as North Korea’s Kim has recently sought to enhance his standing with his allies, sending troops and munitions to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier in 2026, Kim also hosted China’s President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, soon after Xi had held back-to-back summits in Beijing with Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Neither Pyongyang’s nor Beijing’s official statements mentioned the issue of North Korean denuclearisation – an outcome experts interpreted as tacit acceptance from China.

Lee at the weekend proposed talks with the North to formally end the Korean War, and in July Seoul’s unification minister said it had shifted from prioritising denuclearisation to halting the expansion of Pyongyang’s nuclear activities. AFP