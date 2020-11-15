China's Foreign Minister may visit Japan this month

TOKYO • China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan later this month to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on cooperation over the coronavirus crisis and the East China Sea situation, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Mr Wang may also make a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said yesterday, citing several Japanese government sources.

The minister's Japan visit will likely take place after a video conference of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group on Nov 20 and Group of 20 leaders' virtual summit meeting from Nov 21 to 22, the paper said.

Mr Wang's upcoming visit follows a phone call between Mr Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping in September in which the leaders agreed to have more high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.

A planned state visit by Mr Xi to Japan earlier this year was cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

There is a small possibility that the two nations will discuss details of rescheduling Mr Xi's Japan visit during Mr Wang's stay in Tokyo, according to Mainichi.

Mr Suga, who became prime minister in September, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbour as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Tokyo, which is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea, has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity in the region.

US President-elect Joe Biden has assured Mr Suga that the security treaty between the two countries covers the East China Sea islands.

Mr Suga told reporters in Japan that the commitment came in a phone call between the two leaders on Thursday morning, during which they agreed to meet as soon as possible and to work together on a range of issues, including the handling of the coronavirus.

Japan seeks assurances on the scope of the security treaty every time the US picks a new leader.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG