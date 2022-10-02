China's exit from zero-tolerance policy set to be slow and bumpy

Experts say curbs likely to stay till early 2023; annual Golden Week holiday starts slowly

Elizabeth Law
China Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
BEIJING - The traditional annual shopping and travel spree that is China's National Day Golden Week holiday got off to a slow start on Saturday amid more Covid-19 measures across the country.

In the lead-up to the seven-day holiday, the authorities urged people to spend the holiday in their home cities, in a bid to avoid superspreader events seen during the summer in tourist destination Hainan and megacity Chongqing. Those had led to lengthy lockdowns whose ripple effects were felt across the country.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 02, 2022, with the headline China's exit from zero-tolerance policy set to be slow and bumpy. Subscribe

