China's exit from zero-tolerance policy set to be slow and bumpy

BEIJING - The traditional annual shopping and travel spree that is China's National Day Golden Week holiday got off to a slow start on Saturday amid more Covid-19 measures across the country.

In the lead-up to the seven-day holiday, the authorities urged people to spend the holiday in their home cities, in a bid to avoid superspreader events seen during the summer in tourist destination Hainan and megacity Chongqing. Those had led to lengthy lockdowns whose ripple effects were felt across the country.