China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens

BEIJING - China's economy showed surprising resilience in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up the recovery from the effects of Covid-19 and heatwaves, although a deepening property slump continues to weigh on the outlook.

The better-than-expected figures show the world's second-largest economy is gaining some steam, after narrowly escaping a contraction in the June quarter and lifting recovery prospects slightly for the rest of the year.

Industrial output grew 4.2 per cent in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace since March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). That beat July's 3.8 per cent expansion.

Retail sales rose 5.4 per cent from a year ago, the fastest pace in six months and also beating forecasts for 3.5 per cent growth and the 2.7 per cent gain in July.

"This is due to a lower base for comparison - the Delta wave was weighing on economic activity in August 2021," said Mr Julian Evans-Pritchard, a

China economist at Capital Economics.

Although the upbeat data lifts some of the gloom hanging over the sluggish recovery, which has been clouded by weak trade data and slow credit growth, Mr Evans-Pritchard does not expect the strength to sustain into September.

"And while the current virus wave may have peaked, activity is set to remain weak over the coming months amid the deepening property downturn, softening exports and recurring Covid-19 disruptions," he said.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.8 per cent in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, above a forecast 5.5 per cent rise and up from January-July's growth of 5.7 per cent.

Property crisis