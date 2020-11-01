China's economic recovery not reaching some of country's poor

LIANGSHAN YI AUTONOMOUS PREFECTURE (SICHUAN PROVINCE) - By most standards, 26-year-old Yang Yang is much like any other young parent living in China's cities.

He frets over whether his three children will be able to go to good schools, whether he can make enough money to raise them, and put a roof over their heads.

But, unlike his city-dwelling counterparts, Mr Yang lives in a remote mountain village in Sichuan province, where these concerns can seem more pressing.

Home for his family of five is Atulie'er village in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, a mountainous area criss-crossed by ridges and valleys.

It is also known as China's "cliff village" - so-called because it is perched atop a mountain 1,500m above sea level and accessible only by climbing a series of steel ladders.

At night, when it rains, Mr Yang worries that his mud hut will come crashing down as his family sleeps.

The only pre-school in the village has closed, since half of the residents were relocated down the mountain earlier this year as part of the Chinese government's poverty alleviation efforts. The Covid-19 pandemic has added to his woes: The authorities suspended the movement of goods and people earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, so villagers have not been able to sell their produce, made up mostly of green peppercorns and walnuts.

"For us villagers, this is our main source of income. If we can't sell anything, we don't have any money," said Mr Yang when The Straits Times visited him at home recently.

The crop of peppercorns and walnuts on the family farm nets upwards of 10,000 yuan (S$2,040) in normal years.

This year, however, his family sold nothing.

But Mr Yang is still luckier than most; he recently started rearing goats, and at least has a steady job looking after an olive orchard on the slopes of his village that brings in 2,000 yuan a month. It is not much, but the sum is enough to pay the family's mobile phone bills, and buy rice and cigarettes.

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in China, cities and factories have come roaring back to life, and Beijing has been keen to paint a picture that it is on the road to recovery while the rest of the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.



Atulie’er is perched atop a cliff in Sichuan’s Liangshan prefecture. With no road to the top, it is one of the most inaccessible villages in the country. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



But the plight of Mr Yang and other rural residents underscores the uneven nature of China's post-pandemic recovery.

Experts have warned of the pandemic's impact on the poor, with the World Bank estimating in a recent report that it could push up to 115 million people into extreme poverty this year.

The Liangshan prefecture is one of the most impoverished regions in Sichuan province. The mountainous area is home to the Yi ethnic minority. It is also the home of 178,000 of the 200,000 people in Sichuan classified by the Chinese government as extremely poor.

Officials insist, however, that the worst is over even though they acknowledge that the pandemic has affected the prefecture badly.

The Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown kept migrant workers, who came home for the Chinese New Year holiday, from returning to their workplaces in other provinces, and stopped tourists from visiting, said prefecture party secretary Lin Shucheng.

But the provincial government managed to keep the impact to the "lowest level possible", he said, by bussing migrant workers back to their work in other provinces, creating temporary replacement jobs within Sichuan, and giving them advice on boosting yields and incomes from farming.

He and other officials point to Mr Yang's cliff village as an example of how Sichuan has shrugged off the pandemic, putting its development and poverty alleviation goals back on track.



Steel ladders and stairs were built by the Chinese government after pictures of children descending wooden ladders went viral online. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



Sichuan's party boss Peng Qinghua, the top provincial official, told a press conference in September: "In the village there are guesthouses and tourism being developed, it has become a must-visit spot for influencers."

The 200-year-old village has a reputation on Chinese social media as an off-the-tourist-track spot for those keen to see what life atop a cliff village is like.

The village burst onto the scene after it made headlines both within China and internationally in 2016, when pictures of children descending rickety wooden ladders to get to school captured the world's attention.

It spurred the Chinese government to take action, as it swiftly built steel ladders and stairs with railings in their place. Modern amenities like electricity and a telecom tower were also built.



Villagers have to climb a series of steel stairs and ladders to reach their homes, carrying everything from drinks to live chickens on the way up. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



But apart from that, little else has changed, said villagers.

Mr Yang's younger brother Yang Junjie said other than the recently built steel ladders, the village has been in the same condition it has been for years.

"If you want to develop this place, you need to develop a transport network and have a way to get goods up the mountain," said the younger Mr Yang, 19.

It is a peculiar situation - the village now has electricity and a lightning fast 4G signal, but accessibility, which villagers said was their central problem, remains a big issue.

Without roads or other means to get goods up to their homes, everything from fruits, vegetables and refrigerators have to be carried up the mountain - a two-hour climb in fair weather.

When The Straits Times visited Atulie'er in September, the village seemed a far cry from the hub of activity that officials described.

Many homes were deserted and there were only a handful of visitors.

Half or 84 of the families living atop the mountain were relocated to new apartments near the county seat of Zhaojue 75km away, under the country's anti-poverty campaign earlier this year.

Many of those remaining are not classified as impoverished families - like the Yangs - and have been told to stay put to help develop the tourism industry in the village.

But, without proper infrastructure, coupled with the impact on their incomes from the pandemic, villagers are worried about the future.



Half or 84 of the families living atop the mountain were relocated to new apartments in Zhaojue 75km away, under the country's anti-poverty campaign. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



Mr Jan Karlach, research fellow at The Oriental Institute of the Czech Republic's Academy of Sciences, points out that while few villages in Liangshan are as "cut off from the world", its situation shows the challenges China faces in helping its poorest.

He said there is a lot of focus on eradicating absolute poverty, to support Beijing's official narrative on how China has beat Covid-19 and has its economy on the mend, but in Atulie'er and other villages there is this group of the "near poor" who are not feeling the benefits of the economic rebound and might be at risk of falling back into absolute poverty.

"The foremost priority now is to take absolute poverty down to zero... I've seen very little talk on how to prevent households lifted from poverty from falling back again," he said.

Highlighting just how severe Covid-19 has affected China's rural poor, an October study by Stanford University's Rural Education Program showed that pandemic control measures had caused villagers in China to lose almost a fifth of their annual income, at a time when costs of common goods were rising, and caused many to borrow money from friends and relatives.



Villager Yang Junjie, 19, smokes a cigarette after a climb up to the village. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



It also found that the central government's measures to help the rural poor were inadequate, and were instead focused on businesses and landlords.

For now, all the elder Mr Yang can do is wait.

He says the government has plans to build a cableway to get goods up the mountain, and also build guesthouses, but his children, who have to go to school, and family cannot wait.

"We don't know when these things will happen. The government doesn't seem to be in a hurry. But for us, this is urgent," he said.