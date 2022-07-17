China's Covid-19 cases highest in seven weeks; Macau extends curbs

BEIJING • China's daily tally of Covid-19 cases rose to the highest in more than seven weeks, as infections spread in some central, north-western and southern provinces.

The country reported 450 infections for Friday, the most since May 25, with more than half of the cases found in Anhui and Gansu, according to the National Health Commission.

Data showed widespread lockdowns to stem the infections strained economic activity in the second quarter.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent during the period, the slowest pace since the country was first hit by the coronavirus outbreak two years ago.

The north-western tourist city of Chengdu had detected five local cases as at 1.30pm yesterday, including one asymptomatic infection.

Sources of the outbreak remain unclear and the possibility of finding more positive cases could not be ruled out, local government officials said at a press conference yesterday. The city has traced 289 close contacts of the patients and 273 available test results are negative, officials said.

Shanghai, the financial hub that has endured weeks-long citywide lockdowns, recorded 33 cases, a drop from the previous day.

The city reported one new case yesterday, an asymptomatic patient who was found outside quarantine, health official Zhao Dandan told reporters in a briefing.

Two regions in Shanghai's south-west Songjiang district were raised to "high risk".

Chinese special administrative region Macau will extend a city-wide shutdown as the gaming hub struggles to contain its worst outbreak.

All non-essential businesses are required to stay shut up till Friday, the authorities said in a statement yesterday, extending measures that began last Monday and were initially due to last a week.

Over the past week, almost all businesses including casinos were shut, and residents were banned from leaving home except for buying groceries and caring for others.

Macau's struggle to tame infections means casinos, which account for 80 per cent of government income and one-third of local employment, face prolonged headwinds to any recovery.

