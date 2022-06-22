China's coronavirus outbreaks shift south

BEIJING • China's Covid-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flare-up in technology hub Shenzhen triggering mass testing and some lockdowns, while gambling enclave Macau - an hour's drive away - is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months.

The new cases come as China's two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing.

Shanghai recorded nine local cases for Monday, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, there were 34 new infections.

Another five cases were detected in the capital through 3pm yesterday.

Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting heavy-handed action from local officials fearful of spiralling outbreaks.

China's borders are increasingly under pressure, with Dandong - just across the river from North Korea - reporting six local cases.

In the city of Jilin to the north east, there were 10 new infections among cold-chain workers.

In Shenzhen, home to companies such as iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry and Huawei Technologies, isolation orders were imposed for several residential compounds in the Futian and Luohu districts that border Hong Kong after each reported an asymptomatic infection.

The curbs have not affected the companies' operations, representatives said. Shenzhen recorded two local cases yesterday.

Hong Kong's outbreak, meanwhile, continues to grow, with 1,186 new local cases on Monday.

Gaming hub Macau shut schools and non-essential businesses after the government found 36 infections as at Monday afternoon, though casinos remain open.

The city has now found 49 infections since June 18, officials said.

Fearful of contagion, neighbouring Zhuhai on the mainland locked down the border crossing area.

The shifting focus of China's Covid-19 concerns underscores the Sisyphean task of stamping out a pathogen so infectious that the rest of the world has adjusted to living with it. After damaging outbreaks marred the spring, especially in Shanghai, China is facing pressure to boost economic activity ahead of a party congress later this year where President Xi Jinping is expected to clinch an unprecedented third term as leader.

In Macau, a hotel and casino resort was locked down by authorities with 700 people inside yesterday due to a coronavirus infection outbreak on the property, local broadcaster TDM reported.

The lockdown comes as the Chinese special administrative region carries out a two-day mass testing of its population of more than 600,000 people after dozens of locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered over the weekend.

Footage obtained by the broadcaster and industry publications showed police officers in protective gear sealing the hotel-casino complex to prevent people from entering or leaving.

Government officials were also preparing Covid-19 tests for the hundreds of people inside.

Macau's previous coronavirus outbreak was in October last year, and the city has not previously had any large-scale quarantine or lockdowns. Dozens of cases have emerged since the weekend but are still far below daily infections in places including neighbouring Hong Kong where infections have jumped to over 1,000 in recent days.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS