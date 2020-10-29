China's Communist Party leadership says to promote Taiwan's reunification with mainland

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Chinese government said it will promote Taiwan's reunification with the mainland and peaceful cross-strait development, according to a meeting of the leadership of China's ruling Communist Party.

China will also maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, said a meeting of the Central Committee, the biggest of the ruling Communist Party's elite decision-making bodies, which was held on Monday to Thursday (Oct 26-29), according to a report by Xinhua.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought back under its sovereignty by force, if necessary.

The party leadership also said at the four-day meeting that it wants to develop defence capabilities in line with economic capabilities, according to a readout by state news agency Xinhua.

China should maintain “strategic composure” in the face of newly emerged international challenges and conflicts, the readout said.

