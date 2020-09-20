China's commerce ministry issues rules on list of unreliable US entities

BEIJING • China's commerce ministry has issued rules on its proposed list of "unreliable entities", part of an intensifying rift with the United States, saying it will target foreign companies and individuals endangering China's sovereignty and security.

After President Donald Trump's administration imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods and curbs on Huawei Technologies last year, China vowed to draw up a list aimed at punishing foreign firms deemed harmful to Chinese interests.

It has yet to publish the list.

Washington said on Friday that it will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from US stores starting tonight, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns that they pose a national security threat.

China's list will target foreign companies and individuals violating normal market transactions in China, interrupting deals with Chinese firms or taking discriminatory measures against Chinese businesses, the ministry said yesterday.

In May, state-run tabloid Global Times reported that the measures would target US companies such as Apple, Cisco Systems and Qualcomm, while suspending purchases of Boeing airplanes.

The ministry said the list will help "safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintain a fair and free international economic and trade order, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, other organisations or individuals".

The authorities will set up a working mechanism and an office to help implement work related to the list, it added.

China will prohibit foreign companies listed as unreliable entities from engaging in import, export and investment in China, the ministry said.

Foreign firms could be removed from the list if they correct their behaviours and take steps to eliminate the consequences of their actions, it added.

REUTERS