China's central bank cuts key rate as growth slows; youth unemployment keeps climbing

China's economic growth was unexpectedly weak last month, prompting the central bank to cut a key interest rate to spur business activity, while unemployment among young job seekers continued to climb to a record high.

Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy were particularly subdued as the country's growth outlook remained cloudy, weighed down by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest data yesterday showed that industrial production, which refers to activities in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew 3.8 per cent last month from a year ago - below the expectations of economists.

A Bloomberg survey predicted a 4.3 per cent increase, while analysts polled by Reuters expected a 4.6 per cent rise. The latest figure was also lower than June's 3.9 per cent rise from a year ago.

Similarly, retail sales also disappointed economists - recording a 2.7 per cent year-on-year rise last month - almost half of the 5 per cent growth that polls by both Bloomberg and Reuters predicted.

This was lower than the 3.1 per cent rise in June.

The growth in fixed assets investment - which the central government has relied on heavily this year to boost growth - has faltered.

For the first seven months of this year, the gauge for expenses on infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment grew 5.7 per cent from a year ago.

It shrank from the 6.1 per cent rise recorded in the first six months of this year, and marked a surprise decrease from the 6.3 per cent that economists polled by Bloomberg expected.

Those surveyed by Reuters predicted a rise of 6.2 per cent.

National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters yesterday that China's economy sustained its recovery momentum last month, even as the country faced an "increasingly complicated and challenging international environment as well as frequent and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks".

China is the world's last major economy to stick to a zero-Covid-19 approach.