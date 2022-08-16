China's central bank cuts key rate as growth slows; youth unemployment keeps climbing

China's economic growth was unexpectedly weak last month, prompting the central bank to cut a key interest rate to spur business activity, while unemployment among young job seekers continued to climb to a record high.
Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy were particularly subdued as the country's growth outlook remained cloudy, weighed down by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Latest data yesterday showed that industrial production, which refers to activities in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew 3.8 per cent last month from a year ago - below the expectations of economists.
A Bloomberg survey predicted a 4.3 per cent increase, while analysts polled by Reuters expected a 4.6 per cent rise. The latest figure was also lower than June's 3.9 per cent rise from a year ago.
Similarly, retail sales also disappointed economists - recording a 2.7 per cent year-on-year rise last month - almost half of the 5 per cent growth that polls by both Bloomberg and Reuters predicted.
This was lower than the 3.1 per cent rise in June.
The growth in fixed assets investment - which the central government has relied on heavily this year to boost growth - has faltered.
For the first seven months of this year, the gauge for expenses on infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment grew 5.7 per cent from a year ago.
It shrank from the 6.1 per cent rise recorded in the first six months of this year, and marked a surprise decrease from the 6.3 per cent that economists polled by Bloomberg expected.
Those surveyed by Reuters predicted a rise of 6.2 per cent.
National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters yesterday that China's economy sustained its recovery momentum last month, even as the country faced an "increasingly complicated and challenging international environment as well as frequent and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks".
China is the world's last major economy to stick to a zero-Covid-19 approach.
The global economy has been struggling to recover from the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and central banks worldwide have been hiking borrowing costs to fight inflation.
Mr Fu said that production and supply in China continued to recover last month while employment was generally stable, adding that trade, which grew 16.6 per cent last month from a year ago, "maintained the good momentum of growth".
The job market last month remained dour for young job seekers, as the unemployment rate for those aged between 16 and 24 rose to a record 19.9 per cent, up from 19.3 per cent in June.
The urban surveyed unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent last month, 0.1 percentage point lower than in June.
The disappointing economic data prodded the central bank to make an unexpected cut to a key policy interest rate yesterday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will slash the rate of one-year medium-term lending facilities by 10 basis points to 2.75 per cent from 2.85 per cent - a move expected to encourage lending and spur business activity.
Dr Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group in Hong Kong, said "the stimulus rolled out (so far) has been proved weaker than expected, prompting policymakers to step up policy easing".
Analysts said the government needs to consider more aggressive approaches to rev up the economy, and urged policymakers to re-think the strict Covid-19 approach, which they blamed for the poor economic results.
"Domestic demand softened due to Covid-19 outbreaks in many cities and the worsening sentiment in the property market," said Dr Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong, referring to China's regulatory clampdown on its over-leveraged developers that started two years ago.
"The PBOC rate cut today is one step in the right direction, but monetary policy by itself may not be enough to deal with the problem. The property sector policy and the zero-Covid-19 policy also need to be considered," Dr Zhang added.
China's economy grew 2.5 per cent in the first six months of this year.