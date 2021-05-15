For Subscribers
News analysis
China's census signals looming demographic crisis
Data sparks debate on whether country has fallen into a 'low fertility trap', which could have grave consequences
China released the results of its seventh national population census on Tuesday, and the message contained within the 33-page report was that the country could soon be headed into a demographic crisis.
In the past few days, the figure that has captivated Chinese social media is 1.3 - the total fertility rate.