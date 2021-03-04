China's biggest political gathering, in a nutshell

The Two Sessions, or "lianghui", are annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing during which lawmakers and advisers review the annual targets of the world's second-largest economy.

This year, the meetings, comprising the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC), will begin today and are expected to end next Thursday. The CPPCC is the country's top political advisory body, while the NPC is the top legislature.

This year, the two bodies will focus on China's next five-year plan between 2021 and 2025 and the Chinese Communist Party's centenary year.

They will review economic benchmarks and budgets at the national and local levels.

A key policy focus this year will be on developing domestic technology and self-reliance, as China braces itself for a decoupling from foreign technology.

Last year's Two Sessions were postponed to May from March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and shortened from about 10 days to a week. About 5,000 lawmakers and advisers attended.

Many restrictions imposed last year due to Covid-19 will be in place this year, including a shortened period for the meetings.

Only Beijing-based journalists can register for this year's events, most of which will be taking place virtually.