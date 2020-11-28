China's anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine draw ire

BEIJING/SYDNEY • Australia has responded defiantly to China imposing anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, saying the "seriously concerning development" looks to be about diplomatic grievances and not any action by winemakers.

China will impose temporary anti-dumping tariffs of 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent on wine imported from Australia from today, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday.

Australia's Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the tariffs were unjustifiable and it was a distressing time for hundreds of wine producers because it "will render unviable for many businesses, their wine trade with China".

China takes 37 per cent of Australia's total wine exports, an industry worth A$2.9 billion (S$2.86 billion), the government said.

Last week, China outlined a list of grievances about Australia's foreign investment, national security and human rights policy, saying Canberra needed to correct its actions to restore the bilateral relationship with its largest trading partner.

Australia's Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said: "China's recent comments give the perception that it's more about their grievances around those matters, rather than in fact around anything any industry has done wrong."

He added: "It just doesn't worry Australian exporters, it worries exporters from around the world."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday the measures were in line with Chinese laws and regulations and urged Australia to do more to enhance mutual trust.

"They should think about whether they have respected China's interests," he said.

China began an anti-dumping probe in August at the request of the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, but in Canberra, the preliminary decision to impose tariffs was viewed as part of a pattern of punitive trade measures since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Mr Birmingham pointed to "the cumulative impact of China's trade sanctions against a number of Australian industries" and said if they were a response to other factors, this would be "completely incompatible with the commitments China has given" to the World Trade Organisation.

This year, China has imposed tariffs on Australian barley and suspended meat imports, and Chinese importers were told to expect customs delays across seven categories of products from coal to seafood from this month.

A wine importer in Shanghai said: "I will stop importing Australian wines for at least three months to see how things go."

REUTERS