BEIJING - Even as Russia encircles the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv in a dramatic military escalation, China has refrained from condemning the attack, and has even questioned if the military operation can be defined as an "invasion".

This alignment with President Vladimir Putin, which has included promoting a pro-Russia narrative in the Chinese media, has not gained it many fans outside of the Kremlin, but is being viewed instead as a tacit acceptance of Mr Putin's aggression.