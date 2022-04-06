China's afternoon tea culture evolves into trendy business

BEIJING • A rise in purchasing power and living standards has led to higher spending on beverages by consumers in China, creating great demand and opportunities for afternoon tea-related brands.

On a Sunday afternoon, Mr Hai Mian, 29, a programmer in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, takes his girlfriend to a mall. They buy a box of Japanese pancakes and enter a teahouse next door.

He orders a cup of Jasmine Mat-cha Eisbock for her and a Royal Earl Grey black tea latte for himself.

He said: "The two beverages each cost around the same as that of two Starbucks coffees. However, we prefer the beverages here because the store offers choices with refined flavours. My Royal Earl Grey black tea latte contains the fragrance of Earl Grey and the bitterness of coffee."

From the flurry of new Starbucks outlets constantly popping up to the home-grown beverage brands springing up like mushrooms, China's afternoon tea market is transforming into a younger, more trendy and faster-moving category.

A joint report by food delivery platform Ele.me and Alibaba's research arm AliResearch between 2015 and last year found that consumer habits and product formats of the country's afternoon tea market have undergone two critical transformations.

Before 2015, afternoon tea consumption was mainly at teahouses, restaurants and mid-to high-end hotels. From 2015 to 2020, it shifted gradually to workplaces.

Since 2020, with the rise of guochao - literally a national trend, which refers to the interest in China's culture, traditions and home-grown brands - afternoon tea drinking became more closely aligned with traditional Chinese culture. More snacks, such as braised food items and fried chicken, were part of the trend.

With the growing influence of the digital age, China's tea businesses have gradually evolved from traditional teahouses and simple online tea sales platforms to various new business formats.

T9 Premium Tea, the teahouse that Mr Hai and his girlfriend often visit, is a glimpse of how Chinese newly-emerged beverage brands are enjoying the fruits of success. Founded in 2017 in Shanghai, within nearly four years, the company's monthly sales revenue in its first outlet in the city, which takes up only 28 sq m, reached nearly 600,000 yuan (S$128,000). On busy days, daily sales revenue ranges from 40,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan, data from the company showed.

Other new Chinese beverage brands are also making strides.

Guangzhou Zetian Trading, the dorayaki maker that Mr Hai's girlfriend loves, launched stamp collection events, attracting dorayaki lovers to visit the stores and buy their pancakes. Likewise, Shanghai-based Pros Coffee Roaster developed Blue Latte - a tasty blend whose colour ranges from blue to white to please visually oriented yet "picky" coffee lovers.

Industry experts said that with the rise of Generation Z, consumers' food and beverage choices have been constantly seeing upgrades, and the pursuit of health and quality is now driving trends. This is equally true for both female and male consumers.

"Although the pandemic has led to many setbacks, people's afternoon tea consumption habits have formed and a new round of high-speed growth is coming," said the report.

