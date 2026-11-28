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The pot-bellied leopard Pan Baobao, which is estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, has become a star resident of the Panzhihua Park Zoo.

BEIJING – An ageing, overweight leopard that shot to social media stardom in China is no longer being kept on a diet because of its advanced years, the zoo where the animal is kept said.

The pot-bellied leopard Pan Baobao, which is estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, has become a star resident of the Panzhihua Park Zoo in China’s south-western Sichuan province.

Videos of the chubby feline went viral in early 2024 because of his striking resemblance to the character Officer Clawhauser, a chubby cheetah from the 2016 Disney animated film Zootopia.

His stardom boosted visitors to the zoo, which expanded the feline’s enclosure and placed him on a diet.

Leopards in captivity can live more than 20 years.

But the beloved cat “is old now, and it is difficult for him to lose weight”, a zoo employee told AFP by phone on Nov 27.

“Getting him to lose weight is no longer the primary goal,” the employee said, adding that the zoo was now focused on ensuring his overall health and quality of life.

Loose skin, also due to age, had made the cat appear chubbier, too, said the employee, who asked not to be identified.

“Continuing to try to make him lose weight could actually harm his health.”

Unlike Pan Baobao’s Zootopia lookalike – who enjoys eating doughnuts – the cat in Sichuan sticks to a meal plan made by a veterinarian.

The leopard eats around a pound of beef daily, along with some chicken, the zoo employee said.

“He needs to eat enough to be satisfied, and it has to be nutritious,” the employee said.

“We’re no longer going to make him lose weight just for the sake of it.” AFP