China won't renounce use of force over Taiwan: Xi

BEIJING - Solving the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese and is not up to foreign forces to decide, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in an obvious swipe at the United States, which Beijing sees as taking increasingly provocative measures on the island.

Speaking to more than 2,300 Communist Party delegates at a congress, Mr Xi also said China would "never renounce the use of force" in its pursuit of reunification with the self-ruled island.

Analysts noted that his remarks, at the opening of the twice-a-decade party congress where he is expected to receive a landmark third term in power, are a clear signal that Mr Xi is determined to make reunification part of his legacy.

"Solving the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people, and it is up to the Chinese people to decide. While we continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and our best efforts, we will never renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," he said.

He added that these measures were not directed at the majority of people in Taiwan, but at interference by external forces and separatists on the island.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province that has to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Cross-strait tensions have spiked after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August.

China, which has stepped up military drills around Taiwan, had conducted exercises in response to the visit to show it had the capability to blockade the island.

During his speech, Mr Xi gave a summary of the party's approach on Taiwan, but in a fuller version of his remarks given to journalists, he had reiterated that reunification was a "natural requirement of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

It is a reference to a goal that Mr Xi had previously laid out for China to become a strong, modern and prosperous superpower by 2049.

"The wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved, and it will be achieved," said Mr Xi to applause.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said these comments were an effort to position Mr Xi as a Chinese leader capable of achieving reunification.