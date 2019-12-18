China will not resort to stimulus by boosting infrastructure

BEIJING • China will take a targeted approach to boosting investment and not resort to massive stimulus in its infrastructure push, the state planner said yesterday, as Beijing ramps up support to stabilise its slowing economy.

The comments flagging a cautious approach to stimulus come a day after economic data showed fixed asset investment posting meagre growth last month.

"We will resolutely not open the floodgate of stimulus and will scientifically push forward these major projects," Ms Meng Wei, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in a regular briefing.

Ms Meng said the market would play a decisive role in resource allocation and that policy support for infrastructure projects in central and western China would be stepped up.

Official data released on Monday showed that fixed asset investment grew 5.2 per cent from January to November, in line with the increase seen in the first 10 months, which was the weakest in decades.

Infrastructure investment, in particular, slowed further.

As Beijing seeks to avert a sharper economic slowdown, policymakers have brought forward one trillion yuan (S$194 billion) of the 2020 local government special bonds quota, used to finance infrastructure projects, to this year.

The National Development and Reform Commission approved eight fixed-asset investment projects last month worth a combined 7.1 billion yuan, compared with approvals worth 44.2 billion yuan in October, said Ms Meng.

China has the confidence to achieve its full-year economic targets, Ms Meng said.

