China will never yield on core national interests: People's Daily

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China will not yield on issues it deems to be its core national interests, a commentary in the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper said on Wednesday (Jan 2), a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation with the United States.

"In matters related to core national interests, China has not given in, is not giving in, and will never give in," the People's Daily commentary said.

Mr Xi and US President Donald Trump sent congratulatory messages to each other on Tuesday, marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and the US face a key deadline in March for talks to end their damaging trade war. Mr Trump has said talks towards a deal are progressing well.

However, "regardless of the development of Sino-US relations, China's strategic choice to deepen reform and opening is unswerving, and we are committed to doing our own thing", the commentary said.