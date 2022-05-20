China warns US of a 'dangerous situation' forming over Taiwan

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • China's top diplomat again warned the US over its increased support for Taiwan, showing that the island democracy remains a major sticking point between the world's biggest economies as Beijing sent more military aircraft towards the island.

"If the US side insists on playing the Taiwan card and goes further and further down the wrong road, it will certainly lead to a dangerous situation," Mr Yang Jiechi, Beijing's top diplomat, said in a phone call with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Yang said Washington should "have a clear understanding of the situation", according to a statement posted online by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "China will certainly take firm action to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," he added.

The White House issued a short statement on the Wednesday call, saying the pair "focused on regional security issues and non-proliferation". They also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and specific issues in US-China relations, it added.

The Yang-Sullivan call was the most high-level contact between the US and China since Mr Joe Biden and Mr Xi Jinping spoke in March, their first conversation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory that must be brought under control, by force if necessary.

Separately, China yesterday rejected a call for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to invite Taiwan to its annual assembly, after the US pushed for the democratic island to participate.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US strongly advocates that the WHO invite Taiwan to take part in its annual World Health Assembly as an observer, criticising its exclusion as "unwarranted".

"We firmly oppose the relevant statement issued by the US," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokes-man Zhao Lijian. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part," he told a regular briefing.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE