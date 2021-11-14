China warns US against support for Taiwan independence

BEIJING • Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan's pro-independence forces.

A Foreign Ministry statement yesterday quoted Mr Wang as telling Mr Blinken: "If the United States really wants to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, it should clearly and resolutely oppose any Taiwan pro-independence behaviour."

Both the US and China have clashed increasingly over Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force, if necessary.

Mr Blinken angered China last week when he said that Washington and its allies would take unspecified action if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan, further muddying the long-held US policy of "strategic ambiguity" as to whether the US would respond militarily.

Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the island.

Separately, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said yesterday that it would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the US if it took action to defend Taiwan.

"It would be inconceivable that we wouldn't support the US in an action if the US chose to take that action," he told The Australian newspaper in an interview.

"And, again, I think we should be very frank and honest about that, look at all of the facts and circumstances without pre-committing, and maybe there are circumstances where we wouldn't take up that option, (but) I can't conceive of those circumstances."

Mr Dutton added: "(China has) been very clear about its intent to go into Taiwan, and we need to make sure that there is a high level of preparedness, a greater sense of deterrence by our capability, and that is how I think we put our country in a position of strength."

Meanwhile, Japan's new Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said yesterday that Mr Blinken assured him in a phone call that the US commitment to defending Japan, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering.

Tokyo's relations with Beijing have been plagued by a territorial dispute over a group of Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, as well as the legacy of past Japanese military aggression.

"Secretary Blinken stated that US commitment to defending Japan, including the application of Article 5 of the Japan-US Security Treaty for the Senkaku islands, was unwavering," Mr Hayashi told the media.

The treaty's Article 5 says that each party recognises an armed attack on territories under Japan's administration would be dangerous to its peace and safety, and it would act to meet the common danger.

Mr Hayashi said he and Mr Blinken shared the view that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait was important.

Separately, Honduras' outgoing President said yesterday that he hoped his country would continue its friendship with Taiwan, as Taipei seeks to maintain relations with the Central American country amid a diplomatic tug-of-war with Beijing.

Honduras is one of just 15 countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

"At this very moment amid tensions in the region, Honduras is here to demonstrate that we are real friends, and only real friendship can be seen at difficult times," Mr Juan Orlando Hernandez told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a visit to the presidential office in Taipei. The meeting was broadcast live on Facebook.

"We hope to deepen such friendship and diplomatic ties either within or after my presidency," said Mr Hernandez, who is completing the second of his two four-year terms.

Ms Tsai called Mr Hernandez's three-day visit "significant", and said she hoped the two sides would continue to help each other on the international stage.

Taiwan had accused China of seeking to use the Nov 28 Honduran election to create controversy, and warned Honduras not to be drawn in by Beijing's "flashy and false" promises.

