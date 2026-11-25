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China warns US against imposing new tariffs

China’s foreign ministry said tariff wars were not in “anyone’s interest”, when asked about Washington’s reported plans.

BEIJING – Beijing urged the United States on Nov 25 to “uphold the stable development” of trade relations, after media reports said Washington was planning to announce new tariffs on China and other countries.

Reports from media outlets said that Washington’s new levies would affect major US trading partners including China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

China’s foreign ministry said tariff wars were not in “anyone’s interest”, when asked about Washington’s reported plans.

“The two sides should resolve relevant issues through consultation on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

“The so-called overcapacity is a false premise. China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation,” Guo told reporters at a regular news briefing.

Some nations fear Chinese industrial overcapacity – the claim that Beijing produces more than it consumes, flooding markets – could disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.

Beijing rejects these claims.

Guo said China and the United States should “work together to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and uphold the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump reached a tenuous truce in their trade war in October 2025, but this will expire in January. AFP