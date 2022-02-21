China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products after product recall

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to a post issued on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday (Feb 20) that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through general trade, but added that those consumers who purchased them via cross-border e-commerce should stop using them.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

Excluding Similac HMFortifi, products that Abbott China sells in mainland China were not affected by the issue, state-backed news outlet The Paper reported on Monday citing a company response.