China warns Australia after jet incident in S. China Sea

BEIJING • China's Defence Ministry has told Australia to stop "provocations" or face "serious consequences", denying Canberra's allegations that a Chinese jet intercepted a surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea.

Canberra said it had expressed its concerns to Beijing on Monday after the Australian military said a Chinese jet had flown in a "dangerous" manner beside one of its surveillance aircraft on May 26.

Australia has argued that it is not unusual for it to undertake surveillance flights in the South China Sea.

China's claim over much of the South China Sea has heightened tensions with the United States and its allies, which insist on freedom of navigation in the area. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also claim parts of the sea which overlap with China's claims.

In a statement yesterday, the Chinese government refuted the accusations and said the response of its plane to the Australian aircraft was reasonable and legal. It added that the surveillance plane had ignored warnings from the Chinese aircraft.

China warned of unspecified "consequences" in the future if such behaviour was repeated.

"The Australian side has reversed black and white, repeatedly spread false information, advocated and manufactured confrontation," the defence ministry said. "China expresses its firm opposition to this."

On Monday, Beijing had said it would "never allow any country to infringe upon China's sovereignty and security... under the pretext of freedom of navigation".

"China once again urges Australia to earnestly respect China's national security interests and core interests, act and speak prudently to avoid a miscalculation occurring that results in serious consequences," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles had said on Sunday that a Chinese J-16 fighter intercepted a P-8 surveillance aircraft late last month, in a "dangerous" manoeuvre that put the safety of the Australian Defence Force crew at risk.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Chinese aircraft's actions were a threat to the safety of the Australian plane and its crew, adding that the country's military had undertaken similar flights "for many decades" and "in accordance with international law".

According to Australian defence officials, the Chinese plane initially flew too close to the Australian aircraft and released flares. Then the Chinese jet swooped in front of the surveillance craft and released chaff, including aluminium pieces, into one of the plane's engines.