China vows unprecedented market access if it can join Pacific Trade Pact

With China, the agreement would cover one-third of global GDP, making it the world's largest regional free trade area.
With China, the agreement would cover one-third of global GDP, making it the world's largest regional free trade area.
BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China will commit to allowing an unprecedented level of access to its markets to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a commerce ministry spokesperson said.

The commitment amounts to a "high-level opening-up," the extent to which China has never agreed to under any current trade deal, Shu Jueting said at a Thursday (Sept 30) press conference in response to a reporter's question about what preparations the country is making to meet entry requirements for the multilateral trans-Pacific trade pact.

