China vows to step up efforts against global warming

SHANGHAI • China will inject new impetus into climate change efforts after next year and use its Belt and Road Initiative to boost cooperation in the fight against global warming, said State Councillor Wang Yi.

China has promised to show "the highest possible ambition" when it reviews its climate commitments next year, raising hopes that the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter would include stronger targets in a five-year plan from 2021.

Mr Wang, who was representing President Xi Jinping at a United Nations climate summit this week in New York, said on Monday that China would aim to step up efforts to cut climate-warming greenhouse gases after next year. A "green" Belt and Road programme would strengthen global cooperation on climate change, he added.

Beijing has already pledged a target date of around 2030 for a peak in emissions, but the Paris accord on climate change urges nations to make stronger pledges, if possible.

Government researchers have urged China to bring the target forward, but cautious officials have warned that economic uncertainty could jeopardise existing pledges.

Said Mr Li Shuo, senior climate adviser of environmental group Greenpeace. "China's statement today keeps Beijing's intentions ambiguous, leaving plenty of wiggle room for a decision to double down on climate targets in 2020."

China will also propose 150 new initiatives to mitigate annual carbon emissions by as much as 10 billion to 12 billion tonnes through the use of natural solutions such as reforestation, said Mr Wang.

