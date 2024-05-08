China vows to crack down on school bullying after student’s murder sparks public outrage

BEIJING - The Chinese authorities have vowed to crack down on school bullying after a recent string of high-profile cases, including the murder of a 13-year-old boy in March, sparked a huge public outcry.

The education and public security ministries, along with other government departments, are conducting a “thorough inspection” of primary and secondary schools to identify, prevent and punish school bullying, local media reported recently.

A host of measures have been announced, ranging from checks and inspections, to punishments and enhanced supervision. Also in the works are efforts to set up support hotlines for victims of bullying, appoint anti-bullying ambassadors in the school community, and improve monitoring of students’ psychological well-being.

State broadcaster China Central Television said on April 27 that the “timing of the checks is just right, given the recent attention paid to the issue in recent days, with the numerous cases highlighted by the media”.

The issue of school bullying came to the fore in China earlier in March when a boy’s remains were found in an abandoned vegetable garden in Handan city in northern Hebei province. He was killed and buried by his schoolmates.

Investigations later revealed that Xiao Guang, as named by Chinese media, had been a long-time victim of school bullies. The autopsy showed injuries to his head and back. The 191 yuan (S$36) Xiao Guang had in his e-wallet had also been transferred to the bullies.

Two hashtags about the murder went viral on microblogging site Weibo, with a total of 1.2 billion views. The topic also sparked about 100,000 discussion threads, with many netizens calling for lifetime imprisonment for the culprits.

State media Xinhua news agency reported on April 16 that the four convicted students, who were between 12 and 13 years old, were given jail sentences of between 10 and 15 years.

Netizens said the culprits got away lightly, since the students would have been given the death sentence if they were tried as adults, as murder is a capital offence in China.

More recently, on April 23, a 14-year-old girl in Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province, tried to slit her wrists with broken glass after being assaulted by her schoolmates, hit with high-heeled shoes and threatened with a knife.

The ringleader, who had beaten up the girl twice before this, uploaded videos of the latest assault on social media to humiliate the victim.

And on April 18, eight students in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi autonomous region in western China, forced a classmate to strip in public in a video that was circulated on social media.

State media reported that the spate of bullying cases highlighted the vulnerability of the country’s “left-behind children”, given that a significant number of the students involved did not come from “complete” or two-parent families. China’s highest court also emphasised in a release on April 16 the importance of addressing the issue of “left-behind children” and those lacking parental supervision.