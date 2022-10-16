China vows peaceful reunification with Taiwan but reserves right to use force

BEIJING - China said on the eve of a twice-in-a-decade political meeting that it is willing to continue to work to achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but also reserves the right to use force.

Speaking at a wide-ranging press briefing on Saturday, on the eve of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) congress, event spokesman Sun Yeli said Beijing is "willing to continue working with the greatest sincerity and exerting our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification".

"We do not promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," Mr Sun said in response to a question about a White Paper on Taiwan put out in August.

"This is in no way targeting our Taiwan compatriots, but rather aimed at foreign interference and an extremely small number of 'Taiwan independence' elements and their separatist activities."

Beijing sees the self-ruling island as a breakaway province that needs to be reunited, by force if necessary.

Beginning Sunday and lasting for seven days, some 2,300 party cadres from every province in China will gather at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, where they will vote for the party's - and by extension the nation's - next slate of leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is all but certain to break recent norms and seek a third term.

The CPC's Constitution will also be changed, a move to keep up with the times and allow party cadres to better understand and follow its ethos.

The congress will also map out the national agenda for the next five years, which includes building a "great modern socialist country in all respects".

"We have the confidence, resolve and capability to meet new goals and create greater miracles on the way forward," Mr Sun said.

China will deepen supply-side reforms to strengthen global supply chains and ensure the nation's continued growth, he added.

The country has faced a slowing economy in recent years, exacerbated by its zero-Covid-19 policy that set off severe supply chain disruptions.

Defending Beijing's resolute pandemic measures, Mr Sun said the pandemic and its inconveniences are a reality that the country has to face. He said China's policy is the most cost-efficient and effective strategy in dealing with the pandemic in the country.

"With the changes in the epidemic situation and the deepening of our understanding of the virus… our prevention and control strategies and measures will become more scientific, more accurate, and more effective," he added.

Mr Sun said China took "painful measures" in the past decade in its fight against corruption, resulting in an environment where no one dares to even think of being corrupt.

"The fight against corruption has been overwhelmingly victorious and consolidated, but the situation remains grim and complex," he said, promising to "unswervingly 'fight tigers', 'swat flies' and 'hunt foxes'" in the fight against corruption.