China voices 'firm opposition' to Western criticism of Hong Kong cardinal's arrest

HONG KONG (AFP) - China voiced "firm opposition" on Thursday (May 12) towards Western criticism of the arrest in Hong Kong of 90-year-old cardinal Joseph Zen and other veteran democracy activists under a new national security law.

"The persons concerned are suspected of conspiracy to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security - an act of severe nature," the Commissioner's Office, which represents Beijing's foreign ministry in Hong Kong, said in a statement.

The arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong's national security law has triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over China's crackdown on freedoms in the financial hub.

The retired cardinal Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested on Wednesday for "colluding with foreign forces".

Cantonese pop singer Denise Ho, veteran barrister Margaret Ng and prominent cultural studies scholar Hui Po-keung were also arrested, the latter as he attempted to fly to Europe to take up an academic post.

The four were detained for their involvement in a now-disbanded defence fund that helped pay legal and medical costs for those arrested during the huge and sometimes violent wave of democracy protests three years ago.

China responded with a broad campaign to crush the movement and transform the once-outspoken city into something more closely resembling the authoritarian mainland.

Zen and his colleagues, who were released on bail late Wednesday, join more than 180 Hong Kongers arrested to date under the national security law Beijing imposed to stop the protests.

Those charged are typically denied bail and can face up to life in prison if convicted.

'Deeply troubling'

Criticism came from Western nations who have accused China of eviscerating the freedoms it once promised Hong Kong could maintain.

The United States, which has previously sanctioned key Chinese officials over the ongoing crackdown, called on Beijing to "cease targeting Hong Kong's advocates".

Canada said consular officials were trying to access Ho, a popular Hong Kong singer and LGTBQ campaigner who is also a Canadian national.

Foreign minister Melanie Joly called the arrests "deeply troubling".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was following the arrests with "great concern", while Human Rights Watch called it a "shocking new low for Hong Kong".

"Even by Hong Kong's recent standards of worsening repression, these arrests represent a shocking escalation," added Amnesty International.

The Vatican said it was concerned by Zen's arrest and "following the development of the situation very closely".