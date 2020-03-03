China using visas as weapon against foreign press: Report

BEIJING • The Chinese government is threatening to remove visas from journalists as a weapon to intimidate foreign media "like never before", a press group said yesterday, following the expulsion of three reporters last month.

In its annual report, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said it feared Beijing was preparing to kick out more reporters, with two journalists this year given working visas of just one month.

At least 12 correspondents received press credentials valid for six months or fewer - more than double the number given short-term visas the previous year - in what the FCCC called a record.

Resident journalist visas, which are mandatory for all foreign media personnel based in mainland China, are typically issued for one year.

"The Chinese authorities are using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before," the report warned, flagging a "continued decline in reporting conditions".

Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, China has forced out nine foreign journalists, either through outright expulsion or by non-renewal of visas, it said.

The report also found that 82 per cent of 114 journalists surveyed said they had experienced interference, harassment or violence while reporting in China over the past year.

Nearly double the number of correspondents polled this year faced difficulty renewing their credentials and almost all of them believed this was related to their reporting.

Late last month, Beijing ordered three reporters from The Wall Street Journal to leave the country over what it deemed a racist headline in an opinion piece they were not involved in writing.

The article had referred to China as the "real sick man of Asia".

The reporters - US nationals Josh Chin and Chao Deng, and Australian Philip Wen - had reported on Xinjiang, covering forced labour, surveillance and re-education camps.

The FCCC warned that "hostility towards foreign press is now so pervasive that the most basic elements of journalism are often frustrated in China".

Mr Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said the FCCC report was "inappropriate" and that China does not recognise the organisation. "There are over 600 foreign journalists stationed in China and they don't need to worry about their reporting in China as long as they observe Chinese laws and regulations," he said.

Beijing has previously strongly denied accusations it is limiting press freedoms for foreign reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS