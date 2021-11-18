China ushers in new era under Xi with historical resolution

BEIJING - In 1981, the Communist Party of China (CPC) passed a landmark historical resolution to underscore a paradigm shift from Mao Zedong's policy of "class struggle" to Deng Xiaoping's "reform and opening up" policy focusing on economic construction.

Last Thursday (Nov 11), the CPC's elite 197-member Central Committee passed another watershed historical resolution during a four-day plenum, glorifying incumbent President Xi Jinping's all-encompassing political ideology as the country's guiding principle for decades to come.