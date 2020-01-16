China-US phase one trade deal has economic, political importance, says Vice-Premier Liu He

WASHINGTON (XINHUA) - The just-signed China-US phase one economic and trade agreement bears both economic and political significance, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said.

The deal has injected positive energy into the stability and development of the world economy, he added.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, made the remarks during a briefing with some Chinese media outlets.