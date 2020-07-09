China, US need more positive message: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday (July 9) that China-US relations face the most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established and that the two countries needed a more positive message.

China and the United States should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence, said State Councillor Wang, who is also Foreign Minister.

Wang said he hoped the United States would build a more objective understanding of China and formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy.