China, US maintain close contact on trade issues

BEIJING/WASHINGTON • The Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile cancelled a planned summit set for mid-November.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

"The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

Chile's decision to cancel the Nov 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Santiago threw a wrench in plans for Mr Trump and Mr Xi to sign a deal on the sidelines of the event.

Mr Trump offered no specifics on when a new meeting might be set but the White House said on Wednesday that it expected to finalise a deal "within the same time frame".

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral talks will continue to proceed as previously planned and the lead trade negotiators from both countries were to speak by telephone yesterday.

US and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalise a text of the Phase One agreement for Mr Trump and Mr Xi to sign, a process clouded by wrangling over American demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of US farm products.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was travelling in the Middle East, told Reuters on Wednesday that US discussions with China had been productive, and work on finalising the text of the deal was continuing.

China's Commerce Ministry also said on Thursday that the negotiations were progressing well.

The White House intends to offer some US locations as alternatives for the Apec summit, according to one source familiar with US thinking. Alaska and Hawaii could be potential options that would be acceptable to China, said a second source familiar with the issue.

China has also suggested Macau as a possible venue, said a China source familiar with the issue.

But speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said talk of Macau was "pure speculation". He did not elaborate.

