China, US in phone call over trade deal

BEIJING • China and the United States "reached consensus on properly resolving relevant issues" and agreed to stay in contact on the remaining points for a "phase one" trade deal during a phone call yesterday morning, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed core concerns, according to the statement, which did not provide further details.

It follows a phone conversation earlier this month that the ministry called "constructive".

The US Trade Representative's office confirmed yesterday's discussion took place, but declined to comment on the contents.

Talks on the "phase one" deal have continued since it was first announced last month, with both sides making concessions recently on issues such as food imports, intellectual property and tech giant Huawei.

Mr Liu, China's chief negotiator, said last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" about concluding a "phase one" deal, but the lack of a deadline and comments from President Donald Trump and others have led to speculation that talks could extend into next year.

Asian stocks gained yesterday amid optimism over the talks and a fresh wave of merger and acquisition activity. The yen slipped.

If a "phase one" deal does not materialise before Dec 15, Mr Trump will have to choose whether to carry out his previous threat to impose 15 per cent tariffs on some US$160 billion (S$219 billion) worth of imports from China.

Relations between the two sides are also complicated by passage of a Bill through the US legislature that supports pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, and President Xi Jinping has called for an equal agreement.

Officials on the call yesterday may have discussed tariff removal, agricultural purchases and a review mechanism for the implementation of a potential agreement, the Global Times reported, citing unidentified experts close to the trade talks.

Mr Trump said last week that a trade deal with China was "potentially very close", but it "can't be like an even deal" because the US is "starting off from the floor" and China is "already at the ceiling".

"Key is what happens if we do not get a deal by Dec 15," said Mr Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. "Will the US agree to suspend the tariffs out of goodwill?"

Even if a "first phase" deal is signed, it may well skirt more difficult issues such as US concern about Chinese subsidies and protectionism, or attempts to shut out Chinese technology companies from the US market over security threats.

Ongoing civil unrest in Hong Kong and China's actions in the Xinjiang region are becoming additional points of tension.

An ambitious "phase two" trade deal between the US and China is, meanwhile, looking less likely, according to Washington and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts.

Some officials in Beijing said they do not anticipate sitting down to discuss a "phase two" deal before the US election, in part because they want to wait to see if Mr Trump wins a second term.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS