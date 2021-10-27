China, US hold 'pragmatic, candid' talks on issues of concern

BEIJING • China and the United States have made some incremental progress in their economic and trade negotiations, with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holding their second call in about four months.

Beijing described the conversation as "pragmatic, candid and constructive" in a statement yesterday, saying both sides agreed that it is important to strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies as the world's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic faces a critical moment.

Overall US-China relations have improved since a phone call between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping last month, after the US administration became frustrated with Beijing's move to link progress on climate talks with other issues.

Shortly afterwards, the US reached a deal to release Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou from extradition proceedings in Canada - one of Beijing's top demands.

Since then, the world's two biggest economies have moved to rebuild communication lines cut off during years of clashes during the Trump administration over everything from trade and Taiwan to technology and the origins of the coronavirus.

Mr Xi and Mr Biden are preparing to hold their first summit via video since the US presidential election, though no date has been set yet.

The call was the second time that Mr Liu and Dr Yellen have spoken since Mr Biden came into office, following a June discussion on how to "support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern", Washington had said at the time.

While the tone of yesterday's Chinese statement was more positive than in June, there has been little substantive progress over trade or economic issues. The Chinese side once again expressed its views on US tariffs and sanctions and the treatment of Chinese firms, but there was no mention of Dr Yellen's response in either the Chinese or US statements.

Beijing has repeatedly said Washington should remove tariffs on Chinese exports imposed during the administration of president Donald Trump, and has repeatedly denounced US sanctions against firms such as Huawei.

Dr Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern" with Mr Liu, said a US statement after the call. Without providing any further details, it said the two sides agreed to continue talking.

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she would push the Chinese to fulfil their commitments in a trade deal reached last year. Later, she directly told Mr Liu about US concerns "relating to China's state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses".

Meanwhile, state-media connected blog Taoran Notes said that a careful comparison of statements from calls this month and earlier in the year show ties are stable and improving.

