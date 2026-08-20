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China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Aug 19.

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged South Korea not to take sides between Beijing and Washington, saying the US should abandon its “hostile” policy towards North Korea to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac in Seoul on Aug 20, the official Xinhua news agency reported, where he also met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

“The fundamental solution to the tensions on the Korean peninsula lies in addressing the root causes of the problem and urging the United States to abandon its hostile policy toward North Korea,” Xinhua cited Wang as saying.

China hopes South Korea will “achieve genuine strategic autonomy, refrain from bloc confrontation and taking sides, and develop relations with major powers, including China and the United States, in parallel and without contradiction”, Wang said.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Aug 19 that he planned to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later in 2026, adding that the Asian nation held 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons.

Trump had also ordered Pentagon officials to cut short joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with Kim.

The US has maintained its official stance, demanding that North Korea denuclearise, which Pyongyang has consistently rejected.

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile towards the sea on Aug 20, Japan’s government and coast guard said.

“China would be glad to see the peninsula move towards peaceful coexistence between South Korea and North Korea,” Wang told Wi, calling for a restart of dialogue and the restoration of trust.

In separate talks with Lee, Wang urged Seoul to adhere to a friendly policy towards China, saying bilateral ties had “fully recovered” and made positive progress in 2026 .

“A rational, pragmatic, and positive policy towards China is entirely in line with South Korea’s interests and the trend of the times,” he said.

Wang also called for an early completion of second-stage talks with South Korea for a free trade agreement, saying the two countries should promote regional economic integration amid intensifying fragmentation in the global economy and rising trade protectionism, Xinhua reported. REUTERS