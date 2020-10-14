China urges Asia to be vigilant over US strategy in region

KUALA LUMPUR • China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, yesterday urged Asian countries to stay vigilant over the risk of US strategy stoking geopolitical competition in the South China Sea and other parts of the region.

Beijing and members of Asean should work together to remove "external disruption" in the South China Sea, Mr Wang said during a joint news conference with Malaysia's foreign minister.

"(China and Malaysia) are both of the view that the South China Sea should not be a ground for major-power wrestling teeming with warships," said Mr Wang, who is on a short South-east Asian tour.

"China and Asean have full capacity and wisdom as well as responsibility to maintain peace and tranquillity in (the) South China Sea."

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said disputes over the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully through regional dialogue.

China, which has for years been locked in maritime disputes in the South China Sea with other states, has in recent months held military exercises in disputed parts of the strategic waterway, while Washington has accused China of trying to build a "maritime empire" there.

Mr Wang described Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to cast the United States as a trustworthy partner in the region, as a "security risk" for East Asia.

"What it pursues is to trumpet the old-fashioned Cold War mentality and start up confrontation... and stoke geopolitical competition. I believe all parties... will stay vigilant against it," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US wants a "free and open" Asia not dominated by any one country.

The Philippines' top military commander, General Gilbert Gapay, said the US-China rivalry meant the situation at sea had become "very tense".

He said the US had stepped up naval patrols, while China's coast guard had been very active and its maritime militia were "practically swarming most areas" of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

REUTERS