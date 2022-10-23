China unveils top leadership: Who’s who in the line-up

China’s President Xi Jinping on Sunday unveiled his new Politburo Standing Committee, the country’s top leadership circle, as he secured a third term as leader of the Communist Party.

The committee will set the path of China’s development and international relations for the next five years.

Here are the seven men elected by the Central Committee – the biggest of the party’s top decision-making bodies – to the pinnacle of China’s political power.

Xi Jinping, 69

Seen as a princeling because of his background as the son of revolutionary veteran Xi Zhongxun - one of the party’s founders - Mr Xi has spent time in the provinces of Shaanxi, Hebei, Fujian and Zhejiang, as well as the city of Shanghai. He is China’s most powerful leader since Chairman Mao Zedong. After he came to power in 2012, Mr Xi eliminated his rivals through his anti-graft campaign and placed allies in key positions.

Li Qiang, 63