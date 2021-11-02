China unveils measures to reduce food waste, grain losses at harvest

BEIJING • China will strengthen efforts to reduce food wasted in home kitchens and eateries and the amount of grain lost at harvest across the country, the government said yesterday, as part of a broad action plan to further boost food security.

Beijing launched a major campaign against food wastage last year, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping amid growing worries about food security during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While efforts so far have achieved tangible results, more can be done to build a "high-quality, more efficient and more sustainable national food security system", the government said in a plan published on its website.

The catering sector as well as schools and government departments should continue to manage food portions and avoid wasteful behaviour, the government said.

It added that it will deepen its publicity efforts to shape public opinion on the topic as well as improve its data on the issue, including setting up a waste evaluation index system.

The plan tells diners not to order more than they need and encourages consumers to report restaurants for wasting food.

It also advocates buffets for official receptions rather than banquets, while banning companies from hosting lavish feasts "in the name of meetings and training".

Under the plan, catering services have to remind customers to order the right amount of food and to provide the option of smaller servings.

Households are urged to purchase food on demand and to make full use of ingredients.

By tackling discarded leftovers, China could also reduce its dependence on imports and its vulnerability to disruptions.

The effort comes as Chinese purchases of farm products from corn to wheat to beef have continued to grow year on year to record levels.

Prices of some food items, such as vegetables, have also soared, threatening to become a broader inflation problem.

The price hikes have caught the attention of regulators, with the Agriculture Ministry pledging to crack down on vegetable hoarding and to ensure a stable supply.

Egg and pork prices have risen as well.

For agriculture, the plan called for higher seed standards to promote multi-resistance crop varieties, new technology for precision planting of wheat and intelligent and efficient harvesters.

According to the plan, Beijing will also start to offer subsidies for grain-drying equipment to reduce post-harvest losses.

The transport and processing sectors are included in the plan, while the animal feed sector is encouraged to use more corn and soyameal substitutes and reduce protein levels, in line with an initiative released this year.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG