China unlikely to act on Trump's request to probe Bidens: Experts

WASHINGTON • If China were to act on United States President Donald Trump's surprising request to start an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden and his family, it would be breaking one of its stated rules: Do not meddle in another nation's internal politics.

The Republican President, the subject of an impeachment inquiry in Congress for asking Ukraine's President to investigate the Bidens, upped the ante on Thursday by calling on China to "start an investigation" into 2020 presidential hopeful Mr Biden and his businessman son Hunter.

Beijing has a longstanding public policy of not interfering in foreign countries' politics. Beijing does "not want to be involved or seen as involved in the US presidential elections", said Mr Jeffrey Bader, a former special assistant to president Barack Obama for national security and a top Asia adviser.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this repeatedly at various events around the United Nations General Assembly last week.

"China will never interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and we trust that the American people are capable of sorting out their own problems," he said.

Beijing also stands to gain little by helping Mr Trump undermine a political opponent, even in the midst of a bitter trade war that Beijing is eager to end, China experts said.

Chinese officials could "try to hint at a potential exchange of policy concessions for information, if the information is damaging at all", said Mr Victor Shih, the Ho Miu Lam chair of China and Pacific Relations at University of California San Diego.

However, it might make more sense for Beijing to withhold any potentially negative information it may have on Mr Trump's rival "in order not to increase Trump's re-election chances", Mr Shih said. "After all, Trump has upset US-China trade more than any president since (Richard) Nixon," he said.

The younger Mr Biden travelled in 2013 to China with his father, then the US vice-president. The trip came months after the younger Mr Biden became an unpaid board member of a new investment fund with a Chinese private equity manager, The New Yorker reported.

Mr Hunter Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"The Chinese might be tempted to help Mr Trump out and get a better trade deal, but I doubt they will interfere so directly in US politics," said Ms Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. "They know the risks, which include betting on the wrong horse."

Mr Trump's request is also a recipe for bad trade policy, said trade experts. Officials from China and the US will meet in Washington next week to try to negotiate a truce in the trade war.

The US President's comments could be interpreted as an attempt to draw a link between trade talks and domestic politics, one person briefed on the trade talks said.

"Mingling our own domestic politics with legitimate concerns about China's unfair trade practices is not a good avenue for getting a big deal done," the person said.

Over the course of the escalating trade war, Beijing officials have rarely responded to Mr Trump's volley of insults.

"The Chinese strategy to deal with Trump has been not to get drawn into tit-for-tat verbal battles, but pursue their interests in a very determined way, which is why the US-China trade talks are continuing," said Georgetown University's Professor Evan Medeiros, who is a former US National Security Council official.

