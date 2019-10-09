China turns up heat on NBA over pro-democracy tweet

SHANGHAI • China yesterday scrapped plans to air NBA exhibition games as the league faced an escalating punishment campaign in the lucrative Chinese market ignited by an American basketball executive's pro-democracy tweet.

The crisis erupted last Friday when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters. The tweet was later deleted but NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league supported Mr Morey's right to express his opinions.

State broadcaster China Central Television responded yesterday, saying it had shelved plans to broadcast two pre-season exhibition games to be held in China this week. "We believe any comments that challenge national sovereignty and social stability are not within the scope of freedom of speech."

Chinese Internet giant Tencent, which streams NBA games to hundreds of millions of fans in China each year, quickly followed suit. Sponsors including sporting goods brand Li Ning paused their deals with the Rockets.

The stakes are particularly high for the NBA in China. Tencent reported that 490 million people watched NBA programming on its platforms last year, including 21 million fans who watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June. By comparison, Nielsen measured 18.3 million viewers for the game on US network ABC.

As anti-government protests continue in Hong Kong, international firms are increasingly weighing the risks of their marketing campaigns.

US sports brand Vans removed "a small number" of submissions in a sneaker design contest which included one that featured people wearing helmets and face masks.

US luxury jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co deleted a Twitter advertisement showing a model with her hand covering her right eye, which some people see as supporting the Hong Kong protesters.

Meanwhile, episodes of US satirical animation South Park were no longer available on major Chinese websites, after an episode last week taunted Chinese censors on topics deemed sensitive in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES, REUTERS